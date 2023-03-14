Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BHG is $1.33, The public float for BHG is 593.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHG on March 14, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

BHG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG)’s stock price has increased by 2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has experienced a -16.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

BHG’s Market Performance

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has experienced a -16.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -51.29% drop in the past month, and a -55.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.19% for BHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.48% for BHG stock, with a simple moving average of -68.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHG

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BHG, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

BHG Trading at -49.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.20%, as shares sank -52.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -16.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6511. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -41.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from IMMELT JEFFREY R, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, IMMELT JEFFREY R now owns 598,012 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $248,000 using the latest closing price.

Kadre Manuel, the Director of Bright Health Group Inc., purchase 185,000 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Kadre Manuel is holding 1,070,112 shares at $120,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHG

Equity return is now at value -203.40, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.