Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT)’s stock price has decreased by -11.23 compared to its previous closing price of 13.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) Right Now?

The public float for ALKT is 55.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ALKT was 231.71K shares.

ALKT’s Market Performance

ALKT’s stock has seen a -19.99% decrease for the week, with a -23.63% drop in the past month and a -7.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for Alkami Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.02% for ALKT stock, with a simple moving average of -14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ALKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALKT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALKT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

ALKT Trading at -19.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT fell by -19.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc. saw -14.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from Bohanon Stephen, who sale 35,738 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Dec 06. After this action, Bohanon Stephen now owns 426,834 shares of Alkami Technology Inc., valued at $467,624 using the latest closing price.

HILL W BRYAN, the Chief Financial Officer of Alkami Technology Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $12.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that HILL W BRYAN is holding 228,507 shares at $518,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.