AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACRX is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACRX is $80.00, which is $79.01 above the current price. The public float for ACRX is 7.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRX on March 14, 2023 was 160.03K shares.

ACRX) stock’s latest price update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX)’s stock price has decreased by -10.05 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACRX’s Market Performance

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has experienced a -18.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -43.78% drop in the past month, and a -52.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for ACRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.19% for ACRX stock, with a simple moving average of -72.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRX

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ACRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.

ACRX Trading at -46.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares sank -42.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX fell by -20.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3423. In addition, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -56.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRX starting from Angotti Vincent J., who purchase 46,400 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Jun 07. After this action, Angotti Vincent J. now owns 1,016,919 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $10,333 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1294.78 for the present operating margin

-33.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1245.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.