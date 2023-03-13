What Recent Market Trends Mean for Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Stock

In the past week, SYF stock has gone down by -11.68%, with a monthly decline of -11.80% and a quarterly plunge of -7.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Synchrony Financial The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.92% for SYF stock, with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is 5.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYF is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is $39.55, which is $7.87 above the current market price. The public float for SYF is 435.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On March 13, 2023, SYF’s average trading volume was 5.41M shares.

SYF) stock’s latest price update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)’s stock price has decreased by -3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 33.23. However, the company has experienced a -11.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/21 that Gap to Replace Longtime Credit-Card Issuer Synchrony With Barclays

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SYF, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

SYF Trading at -8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.46. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Schaller Bart, who sale 11,071 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Mar 03. After this action, Schaller Bart now owns 71,664 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $401,324 using the latest closing price.

Juel Carol, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,490 shares at $36.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Juel Carol is holding 74,443 shares at $162,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synchrony Financial (SYF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.