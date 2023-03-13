Toast Inc. (TOST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for TOST is 333.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On March 13, 2023, TOST’s average trading volume was 6.08M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has decreased by -5.25 compared to its previous closing price of 18.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Toast Stock Tumbles After Earnings Miss. But It’s Not a Disaster.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TOST’s Market Performance

Toast Inc. (TOST) has experienced a -7.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.07% drop in the past month, and a 0.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for TOST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.94% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of -4.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TOST, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

TOST Trading at -15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.10. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 128,947 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Feb 21. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 386,841 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $2,461,340 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc., sale 33,333 shares at $19.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 143,228 shares at $636,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Toast Inc. (TOST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.