Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has gone down by -22.79% for the week, with a -34.65% drop in the past month and a -31.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.45% for NKLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.71% for NKLA stock, with a simple moving average of -58.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is $5.43, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for NKLA is 324.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NKLA on March 13, 2023 was 12.89M shares.

NKLA) stock’s latest price update

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. However, the company has seen a -22.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKLA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for NKLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NKLA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

NKLA Trading at -30.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares sank -31.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA fell by -22.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2270. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw -23.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Lohscheller Michael, who sale 27,863 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Mar 06. After this action, Lohscheller Michael now owns 849,184 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $58,847 using the latest closing price.

Mendes Carey, the President, Energy of Nikola Corporation, sale 1,291 shares at $2.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Mendes Carey is holding 349,591 shares at $2,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.45 for the present operating margin

-251.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nikola Corporation stands at -1543.02. Equity return is now at value -135.70, with -70.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.