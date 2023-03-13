ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, WISH stock has gone down by -18.38%, with a monthly decline of -39.54% and a quarterly plunge of -33.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.85% for ContextLogic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.33% for WISH stock, with a simple moving average of -60.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WISH is $1.40, which is $0.99 above than the current price. The public float for WISH is 580.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.94% of that float. The average trading volume of WISH on March 13, 2023 was 30.11M shares.

WISH) stock’s latest price update

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)’s stock price has decreased by -4.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. However, the company has experienced a -18.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/21 that ContextLogic, Airbnb, Disney, DoorDash: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WISH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WISH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WISH, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

WISH Trading at -32.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -35.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6055. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw -15.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Liu Ying Vivian, who sale 340,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Mar 08. After this action, Liu Ying Vivian now owns 793,423 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $156,400 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shuyan (Rachel), the Head of Data Science of ContextLogic Inc., sale 20,337 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Wang Shuyan (Rachel) is holding 0 shares at $9,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.37 for the present operating margin

+28.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -67.96. Equity return is now at value -61.70, with -39.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In summary, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.