Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has increased by 13.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is $3.76, The public float for BITF is 180.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on March 13, 2023 was 4.32M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a -9.26% decrease in the past week, with a -16.15% drop in the past month, and a 58.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.64% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of -26.28% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9296. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 83.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.05 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -41.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.