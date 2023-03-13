Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) Stock: A -11.94% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Aegon N.V. (AEG) has gone down by -11.23% for the week, with a -16.21% drop in the past month and a -3.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for AEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.94% for AEG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEG is 1.16.

The average price predicted by analysts for AEG is $5.83, which is $1.19 above the current price. The public float for AEG is 1.78B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on March 13, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 4.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AEG Trading at -12.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG fell by -11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.