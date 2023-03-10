Teekay Corporation (TK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Teekay Corporation (TK) has seen a -4.64% decrease in the past week, with a 15.28% gain in the past month, and a 39.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for TK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for TK stock, with a simple moving average of 50.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Right Now?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teekay Corporation (TK) is $3.50, The public float for TK is 70.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TK on March 10, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

TK) stock’s latest price update

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)’s stock price has decreased by -5.85 compared to its previous closing price of 6.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 31.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at +3.09. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teekay Corporation (TK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.