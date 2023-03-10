PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS)’s stock price has increased by 11.50 compared to its previous closing price of 6.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AGS is also noteworthy at 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGS is $11.17, which is $3.67 above than the current price. The public float for AGS is 37.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of AGS on March 10, 2023 was 275.93K shares.

AGS’s Market Performance

AGS’s stock has seen a 5.51% increase for the week, with a 8.26% rise in the past month and a 33.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for PlayAGS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.72% for AGS stock, with a simple moving average of 21.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AGS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

AGS Trading at 18.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw 38.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGS starting from AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC, who sale 8,208,076 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC now owns 0 shares of PlayAGS Inc., valued at $41,040,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.66 for the present operating margin

+47.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -8.69. Equity return is now at value -50.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In summary, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.