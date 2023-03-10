Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)’s stock price has increased by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 16.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/25/22 that Philips Stock Sinks After Cut to Sales Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHG is 0.88.

The average price recommended by analysts for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is $16.88, which is $14.48 above the current market price. The public float for PHG is 880.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On March 10, 2023, PHG’s average trading volume was 2.44M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

The stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has seen a 1.71% increase in the past week, with a -5.35% drop in the past month, and a 17.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for PHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for PHG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.34% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.71. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw 10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.65 for the present operating margin

+38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at +3.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 48.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.59. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.