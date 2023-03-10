Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) Stock Experiences 9.05% Monthly Change

In the past week, HGBL stock has gone up by 8.84%, with a monthly gain of 9.05% and a quarterly surge of 15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Heritage Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.63% for HGBL stock, with a simple moving average of 38.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is above average at 14.20x. The 36-month beta value for HGBL is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HGBL is $4.00, which is $1.29 above than the current price. The public float for HGBL is 27.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of HGBL on March 10, 2023 was 84.68K shares.

HGBL) stock’s latest price update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL)’s stock price has increased by 9.72 compared to its previous closing price of 2.47. however, the company has experienced a 8.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HGBL Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGBL rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Heritage Global Inc. saw 15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGBL starting from Hexner Michael, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Sep 29. After this action, Hexner Michael now owns 193,851 shares of Heritage Global Inc., valued at $10,465 using the latest closing price.

Hexner Michael, the Director of Heritage Global Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Hexner Michael is holding 187,351 shares at $17,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+69.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage Global Inc. stands at +11.84. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.