Examining the Volatility of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s (MYPS) Stock

The stock of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) has gone up by 7.53% for the week, with a -7.59% drop in the past month and a 1.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.06% for MYPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for MYPS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MYPS is $5.36, which is $1.07 above the current price. The public float for MYPS is 81.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYPS on March 10, 2023 was 215.66K shares.

MYPS) stock’s latest price update

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS)’s stock price has increased by 19.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYPS

The stock of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) has gone up by 7.53% for the week, with a -7.59% drop in the past month and a 1.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.06% for MYPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for MYPS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYPS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MYPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYPS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYPS reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for MYPS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MYPS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

MYPS Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYPS rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYPS starting from Peterson Scott Edward, who sale 50,257 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Oct 21. After this action, Peterson Scott Edward now owns 75,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., valued at $201,028 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Scott Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., sale 18,274 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Peterson Scott Edward is holding 125,257 shares at $73,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.03 for the present operating margin

+58.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. stands at +3.74. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.