Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG)’s stock price has decreased by -15.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.46. However, the company has seen a -22.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is $1.33, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for BHG is 596.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On March 10, 2023, BHG’s average trading volume was 1.98M shares.

BHG’s Market Performance

The stock of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has seen a -22.30% decrease in the past week, with a -57.25% drop in the past month, and a -57.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.19% for BHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.28% for BHG stock, with a simple moving average of -68.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHG

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BHG, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

BHG Trading at -49.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares sank -54.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -22.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6928. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -40.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from IMMELT JEFFREY R, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, IMMELT JEFFREY R now owns 598,012 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $248,000 using the latest closing price.

Kadre Manuel, the Director of Bright Health Group Inc., purchase 185,000 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Kadre Manuel is holding 1,070,112 shares at $120,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHG

Equity return is now at value -203.40, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.