Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)’s stock price has decreased by -28.57 compared to its previous closing price of 2.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -35.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Right Now?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is $8.00, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for ALTO is 70.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTO on March 10, 2023 was 768.68K shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has seen a -35.21% decrease in the past week, with a -39.29% drop in the past month, and a -35.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for ALTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.28% for ALTO stock, with a simple moving average of -46.63% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at -34.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -32.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $2.71 back on Dec 16. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 538,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $94,850 using the latest closing price.

Gray Maria G, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Gray Maria G is holding 27,292 shares at $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.