Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPPI is at 2.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPPI is $2.65, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for SPPI is 184.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume for SPPI on March 09, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

SPPI’s Market Performance

SPPI’s stock has seen a -4.56% decrease for the week, with a 4.77% rise in the past month and a 87.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.70% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for SPPI stock, with a simple moving average of 20.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at 27.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +169.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8709. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 134.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from McGahan Keith M, who sale 18,385 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Feb 23. After this action, McGahan Keith M now owns 618,312 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $14,156 using the latest closing price.

Riga Thomas J, the CEO & President of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 37,009 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Riga Thomas J is holding 1,839,639 shares at $28,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Equity return is now at value -246.70, with -103.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.