OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has gone up by 7.27% for the week, with a -34.44% drop in the past month and a -56.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.38% for OPGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for OPGN stock, with a simple moving average of -81.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Right Now?

a 36-month beta value of -0.27.

The public float for OPGN is 2.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of OPGN was 528.66K shares.

OPGN stock's latest price update

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN)’s stock price has increased by 19.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPGN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for OPGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to OPGN, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

OPGN Trading at -36.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -34.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1310. In addition, OpGen Inc. saw -58.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.51 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for OpGen Inc. stands at -808.30. Equity return is now at value -139.60, with -74.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.