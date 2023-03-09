OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONCS is 1.75.

The public float for ONCS is 0.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONCS on March 09, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

ONCS) stock’s latest price update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS)’s stock price has increased by 17.01 compared to its previous closing price of 1.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ONCS’s Market Performance

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has experienced a 11.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.12% rise in the past month, and a -11.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.68% for ONCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.76% for ONCS stock, with a simple moving average of -76.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2021.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ONCS, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at 24.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.96%, as shares surge +35.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS rose by +11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5500. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw 35.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DelAversano Robert J, who sale 40 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Feb 09. After this action, DelAversano Robert J now owns 1,008 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $55 using the latest closing price.

DelAversano Robert J, the VP, Finance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 283 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that DelAversano Robert J is holding 22,975 shares at $105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

Equity return is now at value -334.00, with -130.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.