Matador Resources Company (MTDR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is 3.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTDR is $72.07, which is $19.24 above the current price. The public float for MTDR is 111.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on March 09, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

MTDR) stock’s latest price update

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 55.66. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTDR’s Market Performance

MTDR’s stock has fallen by -2.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.79% and a quarterly drop of -12.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for Matador Resources Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.40% for MTDR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTDR, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

MTDR Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -15.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.46. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Ehrman Monika U, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $57.32 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ehrman Monika U now owns 30,203 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $11,465 using the latest closing price.

Ehrman Monika U, the Director of Matador Resources Company, purchase 200 shares at $51.51 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Ehrman Monika U is holding 27,963 shares at $10,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +37.98. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.