Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BPTS is $8.64, which is $14.37 above the current price. The public float for BPTS is 14.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTS on March 09, 2023 was 798.87K shares.

BPTS) stock’s latest price update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS)’s stock price has increased by 26.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. but the company has seen a 6.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BPTS’s Market Performance

BPTS’s stock has risen by 6.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.55% and a quarterly rise of 58.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.45% for Biophytis S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.63% for BPTS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.10% for the last 200 days.

BPTS Trading at 33.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.02%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4726. In addition, Biophytis S.A. saw 59.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -303.74. Equity return is now at value -709.90, with -92.30 for asset returns.

Based on Biophytis S.A. (BPTS), the company’s capital structure generated 329.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.71. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.