Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for BIG is 28.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIG on March 09, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

BIG) stock’s latest price update

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG)’s stock price has increased by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 14.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIG’s Market Performance

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has seen a 6.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.71% decline in the past month and a -16.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for BIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.90% for BIG stock, with a simple moving average of -24.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIG reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for BIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BIG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

BIG Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.54. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from Padovano Nicholas E, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Apr 06. After this action, Padovano Nicholas E now owns 25,979 shares of Big Lots Inc., valued at $147,490 using the latest closing price.

Padovano Nicholas E, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $34.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Padovano Nicholas E is holding 25,841 shares at $121,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.