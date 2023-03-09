Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE)

The public float for SNCE is 90.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume of SNCE on March 09, 2023 was 566.46K shares.

SNCE) stock’s latest price update

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE)’s stock price has increased by 3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNCE’s Market Performance

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) has experienced a -16.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -56.68% drop in the past month, and a -55.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.04% for SNCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.28% for SNCE stock, with a simple moving average of -81.55% for the last 200 days.

SNCE Trading at -35.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.93%, as shares sank -54.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCE fell by -16.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3654. In addition, Science 37 Holdings Inc. saw -34.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCE starting from Pellizzari Christine A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Nov 17. After this action, Pellizzari Christine A now owns 5,000 shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc., valued at $4,032 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.