Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR)’s stock price has decreased by -7.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has experienced a 2.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACOR is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is $10.00, The public float for ACOR is 24.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On March 09, 2023, ACOR’s average trading volume was 207.62K shares.

ACOR’s Market Performance

ACOR stock saw a decrease of 2.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.10% and a quarterly a decrease of 62.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.96% for ACOR stock, with a simple moving average of 59.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACOR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACOR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACOR reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for ACOR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 14th, 2019.

ACOR Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACOR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9096. In addition, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. saw 21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACOR starting from COHEN RON, who sale 2,289 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Mar 17. After this action, COHEN RON now owns 129,601 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,895 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.24 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stands at -80.54. Equity return is now at value -95.50, with -25.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.