What Recent Market Trends Mean for NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) Stock

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a 7.60% increase in the past week, with a 44.46% gain in the past month, and a 56.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.55% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of 80.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEO is 1.12.

The public float for NEO is 122.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on March 08, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

NEO) stock’s latest price update

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has increased by 3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 17.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $20 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

NEO Trading at 49.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +54.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.76. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 96.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.