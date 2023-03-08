What Recent Market Trends Mean for Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (EDBL) Stock

In the past week, EDBL stock has gone up by 57.82%, with a monthly decline of -9.21% and a quarterly plunge of -54.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.70% for Edible Garden AG Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.48% for EDBL stock, with a simple moving average of -80.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is $12.00, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for EDBL is 1.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.90% of that float. On March 08, 2023, EDBL’s average trading volume was 303.80K shares.

EDBL) stock’s latest price update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL)’s stock price has increased by 43.71 compared to its previous closing price of 3.02. However, the company has experienced a 57.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, EDBL stock has gone up by 57.82%, with a monthly decline of -9.21% and a quarterly plunge of -54.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.70% for Edible Garden AG Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.48% for EDBL stock, with a simple moving average of -80.81% for the last 200 days.

EDBL Trading at -30.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares sank -14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +49.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw -31.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from JAMES MICHAEL C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Sep 14. After this action, JAMES MICHAEL C now owns 1,592,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, valued at $880 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, purchase 875 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Kras James E. is holding 1,387,940 shares at $822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.24 for the present operating margin

+6.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Incorporated stands at -52.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.