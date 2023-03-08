Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 32.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Warner Music Says Streaming Is Resilient. The Stock Is Soaring After Revenue Beat.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Right Now?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WMG is 114.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume for WMG on March 08, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

WMG’s Market Performance

WMG’s stock has seen a -0.16% decrease for the week, with a -14.93% drop in the past month and a -8.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Warner Music Group Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.84% for WMG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMG reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for WMG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to WMG, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

WMG Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.19. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Feb 24. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 349,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $964,200 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 379,341 shares at $640,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Equity return is now at value 261.70, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.