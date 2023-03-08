TC Energy Corporation (TRP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRP is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRP is $44.99, which is $9.92 above the current price. The public float for TRP is 1.01B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on March 08, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 41.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRP’s Market Performance

TRP’s stock has risen by 2.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.82% and a quarterly drop of -5.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for TC Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.51% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of -13.10% for the last 200 days.

TRP Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.22. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.