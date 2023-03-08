MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is above average at 31.70x. The 36-month beta value for MGI is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MGI is $11.00, which is $0.19 above than the current price. The public float for MGI is 89.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume of MGI on March 08, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MGI) stock’s latest price update

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 10.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/22 that MoneyGram Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

MGI’s Market Performance

MGI’s stock has fallen by -0.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly drop of -1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.32% for MoneyGram International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for MGI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MGI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

MGI Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.42%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.84. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+43.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.