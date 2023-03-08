DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has increased by 2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 34.87. but the company has seen a 11.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Digital Ocean Earnings Raise More Questions About the Cloud

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOCN is $39.33, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for DOCN is 68.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.29% of that float. The average trading volume for DOCN on March 08, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN stock saw an increase of 11.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.45% and a quarterly increase of 16.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.84% for DOCN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOCN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DOCN Trading at 22.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +20.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.30. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 40.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Guy Jeffrey Scott, who sale 14,800 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Guy Jeffrey Scott now owns 171,958 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $518,000 using the latest closing price.

Norman Harold Matthew, the Chief People Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 3,580 shares at $31.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Norman Harold Matthew is holding 175,152 shares at $113,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.21. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.