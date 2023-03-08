Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is above average at 11.33x. The 36-month beta value for ORCC is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ORCC is $14.85, which is $1.41 above than the current price. The public float for ORCC is 384.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume of ORCC on March 08, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

ORCC) stock’s latest price update

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 13.60. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ORCC’s Market Performance

ORCC’s stock has fallen by -1.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.43% and a quarterly rise of 4.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for ORCC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ORCC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ORCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ORCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

ORCC Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.32. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Maged Alexis, who purchase 29,595 shares at the price of $13.01 back on Sep 09. After this action, Maged Alexis now owns 48,435 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $385,035 using the latest closing price.

Maged Alexis, the Vice President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, purchase 3,840 shares at $12.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Maged Alexis is holding 38,840 shares at $49,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.