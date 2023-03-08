Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

The 36-month beta value for ADVM is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADVM is $2.00, which is $2.85 above than the current price. The public float for ADVM is 96.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume of ADVM on March 08, 2023 was 471.92K shares.

ADVM) stock’s latest price update

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM)’s stock price has increased by 2.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADVM’s Market Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has experienced a 9.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.53% rise in the past month, and a 24.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for ADVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.69% for ADVM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ADVM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

ADVM Trading at 23.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6918. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw 41.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Fischer Laurent, who sale 41,082 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Sep 19. After this action, Fischer Laurent now owns 727,380 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $43,941 using the latest closing price.

Soparkar Peter, the See Remarks section of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., sale 13,305 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Soparkar Peter is holding 273,251 shares at $14,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1934.12 for the present operating margin

+38.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stands at -1940.53. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -40.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.