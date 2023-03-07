Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has decreased by -8.05 compared to its previous closing price of 1.74. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

The public float for DCFC is 80.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DCFC on March 07, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC stock saw an increase of -13.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.11% and a quarterly increase of 7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.90% for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.47% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -60.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6975. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.