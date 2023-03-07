Ferguson plc (FERG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 143.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FERG is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FERG is $147.23, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for FERG is 205.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for FERG on March 07, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

FERG’s Market Performance

The stock of Ferguson plc (FERG) has seen a -3.93% decrease in the past week, with a -6.30% drop in the past month, and a 18.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for FERG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of 13.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to FERG, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

FERG Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.85. In addition, Ferguson plc saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Equity return is now at value 45.10, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferguson plc (FERG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.