Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 76.98. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is $103.67, which is $26.32 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On March 07, 2023, DDOG’s average trading volume was 4.78M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG’s stock has seen a -1.31% decrease for the week, with a -11.95% drop in the past month and a -1.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.06% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $105 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.68. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Walters Sean Michael, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $77.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Walters Sean Michael now owns 138,636 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $242,292 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 26,424 shares at $73.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 268,131 shares at $1,947,309 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.