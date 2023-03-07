Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) has gone up by 6.10% for the week, with a 18.14% rise in the past month and a 16.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.00% for CIVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.42% for CIVI stock, with a simple moving average of 21.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Right Now?

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78.

The public float for CIVI is 79.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIVI on March 07, 2023 was 621.85K shares.

CIVI) stock’s latest price update

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)’s stock price has increased by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 73.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $71 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIVI reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for CIVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CIVI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

CIVI Trading at 18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.46. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc. saw 28.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT, who sale 4,918,032 shares at the price of $61.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT now owns 16,480,721 shares of Civitas Resources Inc., valued at $299,999,952 using the latest closing price.

Garbiso Sandra, the CAO and Treasurer of Civitas Resources Inc., sale 1,900 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Garbiso Sandra is holding 27,998 shares at $123,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 16.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.