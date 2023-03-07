Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)

The 36-month beta value for IAG is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IAG is $2.87, which is $0.58 above than the current price. The public float for IAG is 477.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of IAG on March 07, 2023 was 6.18M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

IAG) stock’s latest price update

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 2.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IAG’s Market Performance

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has seen a 1.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.69% decline in the past month and a 3.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for IAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.84% for IAG stock, with a simple moving average of 23.64% for the last 200 days.

IAG Trading at -11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -5.78. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.