Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) by analysts is $6.00, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for ADIL is 22.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ADIL was 266.68K shares.

ADIL) stock’s latest price update

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a -6.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADIL’s Market Performance

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) has experienced a -6.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.60% drop in the past month, and a 61.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.69% for ADIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for ADIL stock, with a simple moving average of -30.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADIL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADIL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2018.

ADIL Trading at 18.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.47%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADIL fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4164. In addition, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 95.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADIL

Equity return is now at value -227.60, with -156.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.