New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.60.

The public float for EDU is 166.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on March 06, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has increased by 6.31 compared to its previous closing price of 42.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU’s stock has risen by 13.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.33% and a quarterly rise of 57.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.71% for EDU stock, with a simple moving average of 62.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDU, setting the target price at $36.60 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +308.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.04. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 30.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.