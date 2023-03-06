Navigating the Volatility of IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) Stock

The stock of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has gone up by 10.07% for the week, with a 5.67% rise in the past month and a -2.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.50% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.24% for IONQ stock, with a simple moving average of -0.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is $8.80, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 175.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IONQ on March 06, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

IONQ) stock’s latest price update

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ)’s stock price has increased by 5.67 compared to its previous closing price of 4.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

The stock of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has gone up by 10.07% for the week, with a 5.67% rise in the past month and a -2.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.50% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.24% for IONQ stock, with a simple moving average of -0.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONQ reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for IONQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

IONQ Trading at 15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 45.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Chapman Peter Hume, who sale 7,304 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Dec 12. After this action, Chapman Peter Hume now owns 458,762 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $32,357 using the latest closing price.

Babinski Laurie A., the General Counsel and Secretary of IonQ Inc., sale 5,199 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Babinski Laurie A. is holding 238,803 shares at $23,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.