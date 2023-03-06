Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Biophytis S.A.’s (BPTS) Stock

The stock of Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) has gone up by 31.11% for the week, with a 34.36% rise in the past month and a -18.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.30% for BPTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.56% for BPTS stock, with a simple moving average of -26.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) is $8.64, which is $14.45 above the current market price. The public float for BPTS is 14.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTS on March 06, 2023 was 762.57K shares.

BPTS) stock’s latest price update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS)’s stock price has decreased by -6.48 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has seen a 31.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BPTS Trading at 18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.22%, as shares sank -22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS rose by +31.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4730. In addition, Biophytis S.A. saw 39.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -303.74. Equity return is now at value -709.90, with -92.30 for asset returns.

Based on Biophytis S.A. (BPTS), the company’s capital structure generated 329.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.71. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.