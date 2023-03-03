Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.94x.

The public float for VSCO is 72.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.80% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of VSCO was 1.35M shares.

VSCO) stock’s latest price update

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 38.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Gap, Victoria’s Secret Struggled in 2022. UBS Says This Year Won’t Be Better.

VSCO’s Market Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has experienced a -6.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.44% drop in the past month, and a -17.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for VSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.57% for VSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 0.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSCO reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for VSCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VSCO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

VSCO Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.34. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co. saw 5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who sale 238,645 shares at the price of $46.21 back on Feb 02. After this action, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD now owns 7,763,409 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co., valued at $11,027,499 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the Former 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co., sale 116,750 shares at $46.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 8,002,054 shares at $5,381,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.82 for the present operating margin

+40.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stands at +9.52. Equity return is now at value 174.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.