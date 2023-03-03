Teekay Corporation (TK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is 8.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TK is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teekay Corporation (TK) is $3.50, The public float for TK is 67.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On March 03, 2023, TK’s average trading volume was 986.64K shares.

TK) stock’s latest price update

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)’s stock price has increased by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 6.20. However, the company has seen a 13.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TK’s Market Performance

Teekay Corporation (TK) has seen a 13.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.60% gain in the past month and a 43.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for TK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.57% for TK stock, with a simple moving average of 60.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 28.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +25.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +13.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 37.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at +3.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teekay Corporation (TK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.