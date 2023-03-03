Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM)’s stock price has decreased by -23.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -28.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IONM is also noteworthy at 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IONM is $4.67, which is $4.45 above than the current price. The public float for IONM is 13.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of IONM on March 03, 2023 was 115.12K shares.

IONM’s Market Performance

The stock of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has seen a -28.64% decrease in the past week, with a -28.89% drop in the past month, and a -44.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.46% for IONM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.39% for IONM stock, with a simple moving average of -76.27% for the last 200 days.

IONM Trading at -28.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -30.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM fell by -28.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3041. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw -14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Feb 06. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 3,822,498 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $7,250 using the latest closing price.

Parsons Preston T, the 10% Owner of Assure Holdings Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $0.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Parsons Preston T is holding 3,847,498 shares at $7,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.29 for the present operating margin

+47.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp. stands at -9.44. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -20.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.