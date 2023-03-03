AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGRI is $5.00, which is $4.12 above the current price. The public float for AGRI is 11.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGRI on March 03, 2023 was 244.89K shares.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AGRI stock saw a decrease of -3.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.09% for AGRI stock, with a simple moving average of -34.88% for the last 200 days.

AGRI Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1440. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

Equity return is now at value -155.20, with -70.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.