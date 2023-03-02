The Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS)’s stock price has increased by 2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 53.19. but the company has seen a 8.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is above average at 5.30x. The 36-month beta value for MOS is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MOS is $54.92, which is $1.99 above than the current price. The public float for MOS is 335.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of MOS on March 02, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

The stock of The Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen a 8.09% increase in the past week, with a 11.88% rise in the past month, and a 7.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for MOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.39% for MOS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $43 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MOS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

MOS Trading at 13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.76. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw 23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Johnson Denise C, who sale 24,427 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 16. After this action, Johnson Denise C now owns 0 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $1,587,755 using the latest closing price.

EBEL GREGORY L, the Director of The Mosaic Company, purchase 15,600 shares at $63.49 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that EBEL GREGORY L is holding 80,068 shares at $990,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+30.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.