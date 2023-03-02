Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)’s stock price has increased by 6.23 compared to its previous closing price of 7.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Tencent Music’s Stock Is Soaring. Thanks, Alibaba.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is $62.23, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 837.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TME on March 02, 2023 was 10.36M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME stock saw a decrease of 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.73% and a quarterly a decrease of 28.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for TME stock, with a simple moving average of 42.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TME, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

TME Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.