Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 11.09. However, the company has experienced a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/22 that Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is above average at 2.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is $13.34, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBR on March 02, 2023 was 26.52M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR’s stock has seen a -1.60% decrease for the week, with a -1.68% drop in the past month and a 5.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $12.30, previously predicting the price at $13.60. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PBR Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.80 for the present operating margin

+45.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +23.56. Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.