Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has increased by 3.88 compared to its previous closing price of 3.35. However, the company has experienced a 1.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is above average at 27.19x. The 36-month beta value for GOTU is also noteworthy at -0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GOTU is 250.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on March 02, 2023 was 7.01M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stock saw a decrease of 1.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.70% and a quarterly a decrease of 228.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.81% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.05% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 78.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 47.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.78 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at -47.30. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.