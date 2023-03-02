Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 16.12. but the company has seen a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOLD is 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOLD is $22.09, which is $5.55 above the current price. The public float for GOLD is 1.76B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLD on March 02, 2023 was 18.55M shares.

GOLD’s Market Performance

The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has seen a 0.62% increase in the past week, with a -16.27% drop in the past month, and a 5.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.25% for GOLD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

GOLD Trading at -9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.42. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw -5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at +3.91. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.